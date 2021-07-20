Dams Collapse After Heavy Rains, Captured on Video

Residents captured the spectacular collapse of two dams as communities in Inner Mongolia got one-third of their yearly rainfall in a single day as portions of China were struck by historic levels of seasonal rains over the weekend.

The Yong’an and Xinfa reservoirs in Morin Dawa Daur, a division under the city of Hulunbuir, reportedly gave way as the Nuomin River’s water levels surged between Saturday and Sunday, according to videos aired by China’s state-owned news media.

Floodwaters were shown spilling over embankments and rushing down an overburdened slipway, while a dam wall collapsed and released water downstream in another film.

The partial collapse of both dams in the afternoon of July 18 was confirmed in a Hulunbuir government statement posted online on Monday. It said that 16,600 people had been displaced and that more than 50,000 acres of farmland had been flooded.

There were no injuries, but major infrastructure damage was reported, according to the statement, which stated that 22 bridges and about 10 kilometers of roads were damaged.

The floodwaters had retreated by Monday, but the local authorities said the economic loss from the natural disaster was still being estimated.

The region had the highest rain of this year’s flood season between 8 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday local time, according to the Hulunbuir Meteorological Bureau. The most rainfall was reported at the Hulunbuir monitoring station, which received 223 millimeters.

The first dam to fall was the Yong’an Reservoir dam at 1:45 p.m., followed by Xinfa Reservoir dam around 40 minutes later.

A weather official told the state-run China News Service on Tuesday that the dams’ collapse was directly due to the unexpected rise in water levels in the reservoirs. The official claimed that certain portions of Morin Dawa Daur that get less than 490 millimeters of rain a year received 153 milliliters on Sunday alone, the most since records began.

“It received one-third of its annual rainfall in a single day, at a time when the soil was already nearing saturation,” the expert continued. The flooding was exacerbated by the heavy rains.”

Central China is currently dealing with some of the season’s flooding, with rainfall and water levels reaching historic highs.

After a nearby river, an aluminum alloy facility in Dengfeng, Henan, was swiftly evacuated and its electricity was cut early Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.