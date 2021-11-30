Dalaithngu, an Indigenous actor from Australia’s ‘Crocodile Dundee,’ has died.

David Dalaithngu, an Indigenous Australian actor who was acclaimed as one of the country’s greatest performers after his breakout film Walkabout, has died at the age of 68, four years after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Dalaithngu, a Yolngu man from the Mandhalpingu clan who grew up in Arnhem Land in Australia’s Northern Territory, received worldwide acclaim for his piercing performances.

His career spanned five decades, with films ranging from “Storm Boy” (1976) through “Rabbit-Proof Fence” (2002), “The Tracker” (2002), and “Charlie’s Country” (2013), for which he received Cannes’ “Un Certain Regard” award for best actor.

He was most known for his part in the 1986 film “Crocodile Dundee,” for which he was awarded the Order of Australia and was mentioned in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Due to failing health, the actor and Aboriginal dancer spent his final years in Murray Bridge, South Australia.

“It is with great regret that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who impacted the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen,” Premier Steven Marshall said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He was a brother, a son, a friend, a parent, a grandfather, and a husband,” says the obituary. He was an actor, dancer, singer, and painter who was also one of Australia’s best artists.” In keeping with Indigenous custom for individuals who have recently died, the actor’s family requested that he be referred to him as David Dalaiithngu rather than his full name.

The wish was respected by the majority of Australian media, including the national broadcaster ABC.

“He was a man who loved his country and his culture, and he was a man who shared it with the rest of the world,” Marshall explained. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, as well as his beloved friend and caregiver Mary Hood.” Alcoholism and bouts of poverty plagued the actor’s life.

He was sentenced to one year in prison and a minimum of five months in jail in September 2011 for assaulting his wife with a broomstick while inebriated.

Dalaithngu’s lawyer at the time claimed that his client was humiliated and that he wanted to stop drinking and return to making movies, which he did.

Dalaithngu described how he was recruited for Walkabout as an adolescent in Arnhem Land when accepting a lifetime achievement award two years ago.

"When I was a kid, I used to go to school. They came up seeking for a capable Aboriginal boy.