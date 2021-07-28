Dad Kills Teen Daughter Who Tried To Elope With Boyfriend Brutally

Her father shot and killed a 17-year-old girl from India’s Uttar Pradesh state after she attempted to elope with her boyfriend earlier this week.

According to the publication The Times of India, the unnamed young girl’s father, a farmer, caught her attempting to flee the village of Paroli in Badaun district at around 4 a.m. Monday. After being forced to stay indoors for nearly a month, she decided to run away with her partner.

When his daughter refused to stay, the father pulled out a pistol and tragically shot her. According to the article, the girl’s mother alerted authorities when the father was about to leave the house, and he was caught by police.

On his wife’s accusation, the guy confessed to killing his daughter and was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also charged with carrying a country-made pistol in violation of section 3/25 of the Arms Act.

The girl, who was out of school, was said to have expressed her desire to marry a 21-year-old guy with whom she had been in a two-year relationship. They both resided in the same neighborhood. The father, on the other hand, had declined her request and instead ordered her to remain inside the house.

The girl’s mother was not opposed to the relationship, but she was unable to persuade her husband to consent.

The Times of India quoted Bilsi circle officer Anirudha Singh as saying, “The guy killed his daughter to safeguard the family’s honor.”

A 19-year-old woman was strangled to death by her own father after eloping with her lover in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Shankar Lal Saini, 50, surrendered to police on March 4 and was charged with murder after confessing to the murder of his daughter, Pinki, according to authorities.

Pinki is said to have eloped with her lover, Roshan, on February 21st, just a week after she married another guy against her will. Following her elopement, Saini filed a police report stating Pinki had been kidnapped.

Pinki’s family members were able to track her down and bring her home, where her father strangled her to death.