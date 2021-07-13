Dad burys seven members of his family in one day after they slip and drown in a river.

Last week, a religious journey for a family in India’s Uttar Pradesh state ended in disaster when nine members were washed away by powerful river currents, forcing the patriarch to bury seven relatives and cremate another.

According to The Times of India, Ashok Goyal, 65, of Shastripuram, Agra, went to the ghat of Ayodhya’s Saryu River late Thursday with 14 members of his family, including his wife, four daughters, two sons, six grandkids, and one son-in-law.

According to the outlet, nine members of the group were devoured by the river after being swept away by high currents.

According to India Today, Goyal’s family members were compelled to leap into the river in an attempt to save his 6-year-old granddaughter, Dhairya, who had slipped into the water.

Lalit Goyal, Goyal’s 40-year-old son, was the first to leap, but he got caught in the strong current. Several additional members of the family also leaped, but they were all carried away by the currents as well, according to Goyal.

According to The Times of India, Goyal’s 61-year-old wife, Raj Kumari, his two daughters, 42-year-old Julie and 35-year-old Sita, his two sons, Lalit and 25-year-old Pankaj, and his three granddaughters, Shruti, 16-year-old Priyanshi, and 4-year-old Drashti, were among the deceased.

According to the article, Goyal’s 16-year-old grandson, Sarthak, has yet to be found following the incident.

According to India Today, Dhairya, who was the first to fall, survived the event.

Julie was discovered Saturday after a lengthy search and was cremated in Ayodhya on Sunday due to the state of her body. In Agra, six more bodies were burned.

Drashti had been cremated in accordance with tradition, which stated that children should not be sent to the flames.

For Sunday’s burial services, Goyal required at least 28 pallbearers.

According to a family member, the holy pilgrimage had turned into a tragedy.

“They had gone to pray for their family’s well-being before the pooja ceremony of Goyal’s son Pankaj’s new residence. The Times of India quoted the relative as stating, “But then tragedy happened.”