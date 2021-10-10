Czechs are in limbo following the election, with the president rushed to the hospital.

On Sunday, the Czech Republic was thrown into chaos when President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital a day after his ally, populist billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, narrowly lost an election.

The president, who is responsible for appointing any future prime minister, was brought to the hospital by ambulance shortly after seeing Babis and appeared to be comatose when he arrived, with someone supporting his head up.

He was in intensive care, according to his doctor.

Despite being beaten on Saturday by the centre-right Together coalition, Babis is seeking to retain power. The coalition has declared it is willing to establish a majority government with another party.

But, according to local media and lawmakers, following the first informal talks between Babis and Zeman at the latter’s estate outside Prague, the president, who had been suffering from liver difficulties, ended up in intensive care.

“At the moment, the patient is admitted to the Military University Hospital’s intensive care unit,” Zeman’s doctor and hospital director, Miroslav Zavoral, told reporters.

He went on to say that Zeman had refused to let him reveal his diagnosis.

Because of health issues, the president voted in his official house, less than a month after spending eight nights in a military hospital.

For weeks, Zeman’s staff has kept his illness a secret, providing no specifics.

Together, a coalition of right-wing Civic Democrats, centrist TOP 09, and centrist Christian Democrats, received 27.79 percent of the vote, while Babis’ ANO received 27.12 percent.

Together with another grouping consisting of the anti-establishment Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors and Independents, the coalition would have a majority of 108 MPs in the 200-seat parliament.

On Saturday, Together leader Petr Fiala stated that the two alliances would only discuss about forming a government with each other and that Zeman should appoint him to do so.

“It appears that both democratic coalitions will be able to gain a legislative majority, which will almost certainly force Babis to resign,” Otto Eibl, an analyst at Masaryk University in Brno, said.

Zdenek Klima told AFP a day after the vote in Prague that he was “extremely thrilled” with the results.

“Thanks to the new government, we’ll finally be back where we belong,” he said.

The far-right, anti-Muslim Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement, led by Tokyo-born entrepreneur Tomio Okamura, will be joined in parliament by the two coalitions and ANO.

Babis presently leads a left-wing minority government.