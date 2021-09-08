Cyprus pulls out of a schoolbook due to Ataturk’s praise.

Because of its adulation for modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, schools in the Greek Cypriot-run Republic of Cyprus were ordered to remove a textbook from the curriculum on Wednesday.

In an email sent to secondary school teachers, the education ministry instructed them to “rip out page 36 before presenting it to the pupils,” an instruction that was published on social media.

The ministry decided to pull the English-language textbook outright after public outcry over the directive for the page referring to Ataturk as “Turkey’s greatest hero.”

The ministry justified their decision by claiming that Ataturk was not a leader worthy of praise.

“As a result, textbooks that promote or even praise his personality and ‘leadership’ are not acceptable,” the ministry stated in a statement.

“Ataturk’s name is inextricably linked to crimes against humanity, including as the Armenian genocide, which our country, along with the United States, France, and many others, has strongly condemned,” it continued.

According to the ministry, modern education is built on “respect for human rights” and “does not compromise with attempts to embellish such historical crimes.”

The move was denounced by Cypriot MEP Niyazi Kizilyurek, the European parliament’s lone Turkish Cypriot member, who described it as a decision “only found in totalitarian regimes.”

The Turkish government has recently intervened in the teaching of history in Turkish Cypriot schools, according to the MEP.

“Unfortunately, the school sector in both areas is outdated, and with these measures, it will become even worse,” Kizilyurek continued.

In 1974, Turkish soldiers seized the northern third of Cyprus in retaliation for a failed coup attempt in Nicosia to unite the island with Greece.

The Republic of Cyprus, which has a majority of Greek Cypriots and has been a member of the European Union since 2004, has effective control over the island’s southern two-thirds.

Only Ankara recognizes the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is a secession from Turkey (TRNC).