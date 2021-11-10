Cyprus is attempting to halt asylum applications.

Cyprus announced on Wednesday that it would seek to halt asylum applications in order to deal with an inflow of irregular migrants blamed on Turkey entering the eastern Mediterranean island.

According to government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, data showed that European Union member Cyprus was experiencing “demographic transformation” and “acute socio-economic impacts” as a result of the migrant crisis.

“A proposal will be made to the European Commission to take action in favor of the Republic of Cyprus,” he told reporters, “including allowing it the ability to suspend asylum applications by persons who enter the country illegally.”

According to the Republic of Cyprus, it has the greatest number of first-time asylum applications among the 27 EU members, based on its population of almost one million people.

It accuses Turkey of fomenting the conflict by enabling illegal migrants from the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to enter the country (TRNC).

After a Greek Cypriot coup orchestrated by the ruling junta in Athens aimed to unify the island with Greece, Turkish mainland forces invaded the north in 1974.

Since then, the island has been divided from east to west by the 180-kilometer (112-mile) Green Line, which separates the Republic of Cyprus, the European Union’s easternmost member, from the self-proclaimed TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara.

According to Pelekanos, migrant flows in Cyprus in 2021 were 38 percent greater than in the previous year.

In the first ten months of this year, 10,868 irregular migrants landed in Cyprus, with 9,270 of them crossing the island’s dividing border unlawfully as part of Turkey’s “planned and intentional policy,” he claimed.

The new influxes have added to the more than 33,000 persons already living in the republic illegally, according to a government spokesman.

“The ratio of asylum seekers reaches 4% of the population, whereas it is less than 1% in the rest of the EU front-line countries,” Pelekanos added.

At an extraordinary meeting chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades, ministers agreed on a set of measures to address the rise in irregular migration.

Pelekanos said Nicosia expected “EU assistance” for “rapid transfer of asylum seekers to other member states, as well as repatriation of asylum seekers to their home countries.

According to the administration, 15,000 people have had their asylum petitions denied, but they are unable to be deported because there is no consistent EU policy or agreement with their home countries on their return.

Cyprus, according to Pelekanos, is requesting emergency measures from the European Commission in response to a “deteriorating situation.”

