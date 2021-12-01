Cyprus is a divided island at the forefront of the migrant flow.

Mohammed, a Syrian in his twenties, came to Cyprus’s north shore in October after sailing from Turkey in a rubber boat under the cover of darkness.

He’d fled Idlib province weeks before on his way to the eastern Mediterranean island, which is less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Turkey’s coast.

Mohammed, who prefers to use a pseudonym because he still has relations in Idlib, added, “There were women and children” on board.

He applied for refuge in the EU-member Republic of Cyprus after crossing the UN-monitored Green Line that divides the divided island.

“Leaving your nation is not easy,” he continued, “but the situation in Syria forces you to emigrate.”

Cyprus, which has seen an increase in irregular immigration in recent years, claims to be in the middle of a “migration crisis.”

During his visit this week, Pope Francis will meet with refugees and migrants, and he hopes to assist in the relocation of some of them.

“Today, our sea, the Mediterranean, is a big cemetery,” the pontiff stated before embarking on the journey.

After years of racial tensions and murder, Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974 as a result of a Greek-sponsored coup.

The Republic of Cyprus, which is dominated by Greek Cypriots, has effective control over the island’s southern two-thirds.

Only Ankara recognizes the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is home to thousands of Turkish troops.

Cyprus claims to have the largest number of first-time asylum seekers per capita in the EU.

It accuses Turkey of fomenting a crisis by enabling irregular migrants to enter from the north, and it wants to halt asylum applications from “illegal immigrants.”

While analogies to the crisis on the Belarus-EU border have been made, refugee organizations and outsiders have drawn a more complicated picture of the situation in Cyprus.

According to Corina Drousiotou of the Cyprus Refugee Council, Turkey, which hosts roughly 3.6 million Syrian refugees, “could flood the island if it wanted.”

“I don’t doubt that stopping” arrivals from the north isn’t a primary priority for Turkey, she said, but she added that if the scenario was organized, “far bigger numbers” would result.

According to the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, the 180-kilometer-long buffer zone in Cyprus varies in breadth from 30 meters to eight kilometers.

According to police spokesperson Aleem Siddique, the topography poses a barrier.

Over 10,000 irregular migrants arrived in the first ten months of this year, according to authorities in the south, the majority of whom crossed the Green Line.

Over 10,000 irregular migrants arrived in the first ten months of this year, according to authorities in the south, the majority of whom crossed the Green Line.

They claimed that about 20% of asylum seekers had already been admitted.