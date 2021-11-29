Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday Online Scams to Avoid

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) produced a “Naughty List” earlier this month that details 12 common techniques used by scammers to defraud consumers during the holiday shopping season.

Following an increase in online frauds recorded since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Better Business Bureau cautioned consumers to be wary. According to the BBB’s report on scams for 2020, internet purchases were used in 38.3 percent of all scams recorded last year, with these types of scams being “riskiest” for shoppers aged 18 to 54.

“Any fraudulent schemes aimed at snatching their cash and collecting personal information should be avoided,” the BBB cautioned. The 12 types of scams on the charity organization’s “Naughty List” were described as “the top 12 Christmas frauds” that “are most likely to catch consumers and contributors off guard during this season.” The BBB’s first item on its list is “misleading” social media ads. These ads may appear to be for a charity or a small business, but according to the Better Business Bureau, some of them never deliver the things claimed. Before making an online purchase, customers should research the companies claiming to be behind the adverts, according to the BBB.

The BBB ranks social media gift exchanges second. Some of these gift exchanges encourage customers to “pay it forward” by sending gifts or money to strangers. “There’s even a twist with ‘Secret Santa Dog,’ where you buy a $10 gift for your’secret dog,'” the BBB claimed, adding that such frauds are essentially “an illegal pyramid scheme.” Consumers should be wary of bogus warnings saying that personal accounts have been hacked, receiving “free” gift cards, and falling for scams involving temporary holiday jobs or false charitable organizations, according to the BBB’s list. During the holidays, bogus websites, shipping information, and pet adverts, as well as virtual craft markets and products for sale at too-good-to-be-true rates, can all be used as scams.

“Low-priced luxury products, jewelry, designer apparel, and electronics are virtually always inexpensive counterfeits and knockoffs,” according to the BBB. This is a condensed version of the information.