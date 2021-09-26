Customers became high after a cannabis company mixed CBD and THC, according to regulators.

Customers reported getting high after consuming cannabidiol (CBD), which they didn’t aware was actually psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), according to a cannabis regulator.

On Friday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) released a paper claiming to have figured out why customers got high after using CBD products ostensibly manufactured from hemp.

THC ended up in a product that wasn’t supposed to have it when it was at Cura Cannabis’s Portland manufacturing site, according to a report seen by This website on Friday.

According to the OLCC report, the recall was conducted “after consumers reported consuming a Cura hemp tincture that made them ‘high,’ despite the fact that it was labeled and packed as not containing any detectable THC, the principal psychoactive element found in cannabis.”

After a consumer in Idaho reported about a peculiar reaction after purchasing the goods in Oregon, regulators grew concerned.

When the OLCC tested the sample from the bottle, it came back “hot,” according to OLCC spokesperson Mark Pettinger.

He went on to say that it tested positive for THC, and that two further bottles were purchased and proven to contain the psychoactive substance as well.

State regulators have ordered the recall of Select Tincture 30ml THC drops – 1,000mg unflavored after an examination.

Despite the fact that preliminary tests revealed no detectable THC in other items, the OLCC decided to proceed with the recall based on the earlier findings.

Curaleaf, which owns Cura Cannabis, made a brief statement in response to the OLCC findings, claiming “human error.”

“After our early review, we feel this mistake occurred due to inadvertent human error,” Curaleaf said in a statement obtained by The Oregonian.

The OLCC stated that the product was manufactured on May 14, 2021, and that about 630 units were sold starting on June 29 and that 130 units are remained on store shelves.

Customers who have purchased the product should either return it to the OLCC-licensed merchant from whom they purchased it or destroy it.

Customers should contact the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) at [email protected] and include their name and phone number if they have any other issues regarding products they have purchased.

The OLCC and Curaleaf have been asked for comment by this website.

