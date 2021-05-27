Customer discovers woman’s body in tanning bed

After noticing that the individual had been inside the cabin for more than two hours, a customer in an Austrian tanning parlor discovered a 50-year-old woman’s body in a sunbed.

According to RTE.DL, the woman was discovered at a solarium in Deutsch Kaltenbrunn, a town of roughly 1,700 people in the Jennersdorf district of Austria, at around 4:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 23.

Prior to discovering the body, the client noticed that a cabin was inhabited and suspected that there was no sound emanating from it. She rang the doorbell and yelled out to see if anyone was inside.

When no one responded, the woman used a coin to open the cabin door and quickly dialed 911 after discovering the deceased body on the tanning bed.

Rescue crews attempted but failed to resuscitate the woman, according to the Austrian national newspaper Kronen Zeitung. At the scene, the woman was pronounced deceased.

The woman entered the cabin around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to local authorities, but they had no idea what happened to her between getting into the bed and being discovered dead more than two hours later.

According to Kronen Zeitung, investigators found no evidence of any exterior injuries on the woman, and the salon’s operator indicated that a flaw in the bed could be ruled out after a check.

The salon offered its “deepest condolences to the relatives” in a statement to the publication. The body is being investigated right now.

A similar incident occurred in the United States in 2012, when 46-year-old Rhonda Waits’ body was discovered facedown in a tanning bed in Texas after she had been there for more than a day.

Waits was discovered after her partner returned from a three-day vacation. When police arrived at the scene, the timer-controlled bed was found switched off, according to the Daily Mail.

Wait’s death was not suspected of foul play, despite the fact that the radio was left on and prescriptions were located adjacent to the bed.

According to Samson Park Police Chief Randy Driver, the sunbed was not the cause of death. This is a condensed version of the information.