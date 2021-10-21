Curators are being squeezed out by the high cost of dinosaur bones.

The largest triceratops skeleton ever discovered is up for auction in Paris this week, but museum curators like Francis Duranthon can only dream of owning one.

Duranthon, the director of the Toulouse Museum of Natural History, told AFP that the skeleton would cost 20 to 25 years of his acquisitions budget, with a price tag of up to 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million).

“We’re not going to be able to compete,” he remarked.

Because of the three horns on its head — one at the snout and two on the forehead — the triceratops is one of the most recognizable dinosaurs.

“Big John,” a 66 million-year-old skeleton with an eight-metre-long skeleton, is the largest known surviving example.

In 2014, it was discovered in South Dakota and taken to Italy, where it was put together by experts.

It is the latest dinosaur to be auctioned by the Drouot auction company, which in 2018 handled an allosaurus and a diplodocus each for 1.4 million euros, according to its website.

They sold a second allosaurus for three million dollars last year.

The fact that these and other skeletons could be found in ultra-rich people’s homes rather than museum halls is a regular source of annoyance.

“Dinosaur fossils belong in museums,” says Steve Brusatte, a consultant on the next “Jurassic World” film.

The author of “The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs” recalls encountering the fossil that sparked his interest in palaeontology as a teenager.

Sue, a T. rex skeleton, is on exhibit at the Field Museum in Chicago, according to Brusatte.

“Standing beneath it, it amazed me and offered me a fresh perspective on the ancient world.”

According to Annelise Folie, curator of palaeontology collections at Belgium’s Royal Institute of Natural Sciences, “if really rare artefacts go directly into private collections, there could be a loss for the scientific community.”

“We may never even be aware that it exists on Earth if it’s a new species,” she told AFP.

It’s also impossible to establish “whether a skeleton includes new knowledge or not” without further research, according to palaeontologist Nour-Eddine Jalil of the Museum of Natural History in Paris.

However, the prospect of profiting from the sale of fossils may entice fresh archaeologists to embark on new expeditions.

According to palaeontologist Pascal Godefroit of the Belgian Royal Institute of Natural Sciences, the sale of Major John is “not a big problem because we already have lots of triceratops.”

