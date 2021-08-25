Cuomo, the former governor of New York, was stripped of his Emmy for sexual harassment.

Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as governor of New York due to sexual harassment claims, was stripped of his Emmy for his primetime pandemic briefings on Tuesday.

The former Democratic Party heavyweight received international acclaim for his forthright television appearances regarding the coronavirus as it raged across the United States in early 2020.

His efforts earned him the International Emmy Founders Award, which came as then-president Donald Trump sowed confusion with confusing remarks about the health issue.

The academy, however, said on Tuesday, the day after Cuomo left the governor’s house, that it was returning the award.

“In light of the New York attorney general’s report and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, the International Academy announced today that it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” the group stated in a statement to AFP.

“His name, as well as any mention of him earning the award, will be removed from future International Academy materials.”

Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Spielberg, and Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey, have all received the prize in the past.

Cuomo’s assured performance at the start of the pandemic prompted speculation of a presidential candidacy, as well as the creation of a dedicated fan base, some of whom termed themselves “Cuomosexuals.”

Late last year, though, his stock began to plummet after he was accused of concealing the true magnitude of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.

This year, several women came forward to say that the 63-year-old had acted inappropriately toward them.

The allegations culminated in a bombshell report released last month by state Attorney General Letitia James, who claimed he sexually harassed 11 women, including engaging in inappropriate touching.

Cuomo vehemently denied the claims and initially turned off calls to resign, including those from Vice President Joe Biden.

Cuomo was defiant in a pre-recorded address on his final day in office on Monday.

“There was a stampede in politics and the media. But, in the end, the truth will be revealed. “I am confident about that,” he stated.

Cynthia Nixon, star of “Sex and the City,” who ran against Cuomo for governor in 2018, unleashed a Twitter tirade against him on Tuesday.

“What’s the difference between Andrew Cuomo and me? She wrote, “Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s).”

