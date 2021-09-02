Cuba’s lauded healthcare system is straining under the weight of Covid cases.

The introduction of the coronavirus Delta strain has pushed Cuba’s lauded public health system, which boasts more doctors per capita than any other country, to the brink in recent months.

Doctors are trying to get their hands on oxygen and drugs in a country that was previously largely undamaged by the global pandemic, and patients can wait up to 24 hours for a hospital bed.

Despite having pushed out its own, home-grown Covid-19 vaccinations – the first in Latin America – Cuba has observed an increase in infections and deaths since July, particularly in rural areas.

Nearly half of the 5,300 coronavirus deaths on the communist island of 11.2 million people since the pandemic began occurred in the last month, as did nearly a third of all reported cases.

According to Amilcar Perez-Riverol, a Cuban virologist at the University of Sao Paulo at Brazil’s FAPESP Research Foundation, the trend is suggestive of a large and well-trained public health system being let down by a lack of investment in patient care.

Cuba’s hospital infrastructure has deteriorated under the burden of nearly six decades of US sanctions, and there is a chronic lack of drugs, diagnostic tools, and medical equipment.

As a result, “if the initial barrier of containment is breached when an explosion of this scale occurs, the situation immediately worsens,” Perez-Riverol told AFP.

According to the World Health Organization, Cuba has 84 doctors per 10,000 people, more than any other country and nearly three times the ratio in the United States (WHO).

Since the outbreak began, Havana has dispatched 4,000 health workers to assist in the fight against coronavirus epidemics in more than 40 nations.

Residents have gone to social media in a desperate search for treatments for loved ones who have been infected with Covid-19, and patients have been intubated without anesthesia, according to reports.

Doctor Pedro Julio Miranda, of the central province of Villa Clara, told AFP that desperation has prompted imaginative use of scarce resources at his hospital.

He had four critical Covid-19 patients with breathing problems and just three oxygen cylinders on a July day.

“Imagine having to decide who lives and who dies while playing God. He recalled, “I feared if I didn’t do something, one of the four would definitely die.”

He was looking for a tube with a split on one side to link two patients to a single tank when inspiration struck. "I was in possession of the.