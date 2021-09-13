Cuban scientists refute claims of a “Havana Syndrome.”

Cuban specialists claimed Monday that there was no indication that US diplomats on the island were suffering from the so-called “Havana Syndrome.”

Headaches, nausea, and possible brain damage are reported to be symptoms of the strange illness, which is thought to be produced by electronic weapons used by a US adversary such as Russia.

Since 2016, there have been several suspected instances among US officials and intelligence officers, first in Cuba, then in China, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, and Washington.

The assertions were not “scientifically acceptable,” according to a commission created by the government of Communist Cuba, which included 16 specialists from various domains associated with the Cuban Academy of Sciences, and there was “no scientific evidence of attacks” of this sort on Cuban land.

“We find that the ‘mysterious syndrome’ narrative is not scientifically acceptable in any of its components,” the panel concluded in a report published on Cubadebate, the one-party state’s official news site.

Since the beginning of 2021, dozens of new “Havana Syndrome” cases have been recorded among US officials in Vienna, Austria, according to the New Yorker magazine.

Last month, US Vice President Kamala Harris postponed a trip to Vietnam after the US embassy in Hanoi reported a probable case, prompting fears that she would be targeted.

Some have accepted “as an axiom that attacks occurred in Havana,” according to the Cuban expert study.

“However, despite intensive investigations, no evidence of attacks has surfaced after four years,” and “neither the Cuban police, the FBI, nor the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have identified evidence of ‘attacks’ on diplomats in Havana.”

The causes of the purported instances are unknown, but suggestions include a weapon that uses targeted microwaves, ultrasound, poison, or even a reaction to crickets.

“Under the settings stated for the claimed instances in Havana, no known form of energy can selectively cause brain damage (with laser-like spatial accuracy),” the Cuban specialists said.

“There is no novel syndrome,” they concluded, adding that majority of the symptoms recorded could be explained by disease.

The panel stated that any fresh evidence will be considered.

Although the sickness has primarily afflicted US officials, Canadian diplomats and their families in Havana reported seven cases in 2017.

Some patients have reported nauseating sounds that are focused, high-pitched, or harsh.

Bloody noses, headaches, and other symptoms simulating a concussion were common among those affected.

Former President Donald Trump's government withdrew US personnel from Havana Cuba.