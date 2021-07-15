Cuban officials have announced several policy changes in an effort to alleviate public dissatisfaction.

According to the Associated Press, Cuban officials announced various policy adjustments on Wednesday in an effort to calm the country’s unrest.

The measures are intended to address some of the issues raised by Cuban citizens during recent big protests, including as food and medicine shortages and power outages.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero declared that customs procedures for Cuban nationals leaving the country and bringing back food, medication, and toiletries, which have been in short supply, will be more flexible. Officials are seeking to expand pharmaceutical supplies, while work on the electricity grid is being done to improve stability, according to the prime minister.

According to Economy Minister Alejandro Gil, directors of state-owned firms will be able to set remuneration outside of the norms. He also stated that Cuba will issue laws in the coming weeks to facilitate the development of small and medium businesses.

During broadcast remarks Wednesday night, Cuban President Miguel Daz-Cane remarked, “We have to learn experience from the incidents.” “We must also do a critical examination of our difficulties in order to act, overcome, and prevent recurrence.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

For the first time, Daz-Canel is criticizing himself, claiming that government failures in dealing with shortages and other issues contributed to this week’s protests.

But, in a televised address Wednesday night, he also urged Cubans not to act with hatred, a reference to the violence that erupted during some of the country’s few street protests, in which demonstrators voiced their dissatisfaction with high prices, food shortages, and power outages, while some also called for a change in government.

Until now, the Cuban government has only blamed social media and the US government for the weekend protests, which were the largest in Cuba in over a quarter-century, when then-President Fidel Castro personally went into the streets to calm crowds of thousands furious over dire shortages following the Soviet Union’s collapse and its economic subsidies for the island.

The administration has accused demonstrators of looting and vandalism, and police have arrested hundreds of them, often forcefully. Smaller protests resumed Monday, with at least one death recorded. On Wednesday, no incidents were reported.

