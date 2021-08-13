Cuban officials and a military unit have been sanctioned by the United States for their role in the anti-protest crackdown.

On Friday, the US placed new sanctions on key Cuban officials and a military unit, the latest in a series of measures in reaction to the island’s assault on anti-government protestors.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on two Interior Ministry officials and a military unit known as the “red berets” for their roles in suppressing recent unusual rallies in the communist-ruled country, which resulted in the arrest of hundreds of people.

“Today’s action sheds a focus on further culprits responsible for suppressing the Cuban people’s cries for freedom and human rights,” said Andrea M Gacki, director of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

This is the third wave of US sanctions, and President Joe Biden has warned that unless Havana makes meaningful reforms, further sanctions will be imposed.

Treasury earlier sanctioned the Cuban police and promised tougher punishment for anyone who “continue human rights abuses against peaceful demonstrators.”

The actions announced on Friday are aimed at Cuban Interior Ministry officials Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia and Pedro Orlando Martinez Fernandez, as well as the Revolutionary Armed Forces’ red beret brigade (FAR).

When they are added to Treasury’s sanctions blacklist, any property they own in the US is frozen, and US dealings with them are prohibited.

Martinez is the chief of the Political Directorate of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR), which was previously sanctioned alongside the FAR, and Sotomayor is the chief of the ministry’s Political Directorate, which has deployed personnel against protests that began last month.

Treasury stated in a statement that security personnel have “violently attacked and arrested protestors around Cuba.”

Biden has stated that he is closely monitoring events on the island, and Washington has called for the release of jailed protestors while attempting to ensure that the Cuban people have access to the internet.