Cuban migration to Florida is at an all-time high since the Obama administration took office.

Last Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered law officers from his state to help with the border problem between Texas and Mexico. Meanwhile, in his own state, there has been a significant increase of migrants seeking to establish a new life in Florida.

This fiscal year has seen more arrests of Cuban migrants along Florida’s shores than any of the previous three, and the numbers are still rising with more than three months left.

The federal government’s fiscal year begins on October 1st, and the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) tracks border crossings by fiscal year, and the high number of migrants attempting to enter Florida in FY 2021 has not been seen since FY 2017, when Barack Obama was president and Joe Biden was his vice president.

Meanwhile, illegal crossings into the United States continue to be at an all-time high along the southwest border between the United States and Mexico.

According to the Miami Herald, the following is a breakdown of migrant apprehensions near Florida by fiscal year:

5 396 in 2016 1 468 in 2017 313 in 2018 157 in 2019 49 in 2020 473 (to date) in 2021

There are a variety of causes that influence Cubans who want to leave their nation and go 90-120 miles north to find freedom.

One example is the Communist country’s repression of regime critics. Second, the country’s economic situation is deteriorating, and third, Democrats control both Congress and the White House in Washington. A surge of Cuban immigrants attempted to enter the U.S. in 2016 when they expected Obama to end the Cold War-era “wet foot, dry foot” policy, which meant that those who made it to America were allowed to stay while those caught at sea were sent back to their countries.

Many were aware of the journey’s risk and reward: if they made it, they would most likely be able to stay; if they were caught, they would be transported back to the life they had left behind.

Obama ended the “wet foot, dry foot” policy in January of 2017, just before he left office and Donald Trump took over the White House.

Some of the recent journeys have ended with Cubans getting caught and sent back, but others have ended in tragedy at sea.

