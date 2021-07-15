Cuban forces allegedly raided the family’s home and shot the man after he took part in protests, according to the family.

According to a disturbing video circulating on social media and testimonies from a family, Cuban police raided a home and shot a man inside while children were present, purportedly because the guy had attended a protest on Sunday.

Thousands of Cubans have recently taken to the streets to demonstrate against the country’s communist rule. Outbreaks of the coronavirus, as well as basic food shortages, have thrown the country into its worst economic crisis in 30 years.

In the previous several days, Cuban government officials have struggled to keep protests under control, and more than 100 activists and journalists have been detained as a result of their participation, according to multiple human rights organizations. However, the government’s shutdown of the internet service and restriction of many online platforms limit this number.

Marbely Vásquez told el Nuevo Herald that officers broke into her home in Cárdenas, near Havana, and shot her husband, Daniel Cárdenas Daz, according to the Miami Herald.

With a toddler in her arms, Vásquez is seen shouting with officers outside the door in the disturbing footage.

“My children are here,” she exclaims in Spanish in the video, “my children, my children, my children,” she says again and again. As authorities attempt to enter the residence, she can be heard saying, “Why do they do that?”

The footage then shows officers with rifles drawn entering the back door, while the shouting continues. Although the footage cuts out the shooting, blood can be seen on the floor.

She informed the Herald that her spouse was abused and shot at least once. “[The agents] entered my bedroom when I was with my children,” she recounted after the shooting. I felt apprehensive.”

“But he didn’t damage anyone or do anything,” Vásquez remarked, referring to her husband’s participation in Sunday’s protests.

Daz was escorted to the Santa Marta police station in Varadero, according to the Miami Herald, where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

According to Cubalex, a group of human rights lawyers headquartered in the United States, 148 people have been imprisoned or disappeared since the protests began.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their ringing appeal for freedom and relief from the devastating grip of the virus, as well as from decades of repression and oppression,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.