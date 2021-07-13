Cuban exiles urge Biden to support “freedom fighters” and avoid the mistakes of the Bay of Pigs.

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Cuba on Sunday, calling for President Miguel Diaz-removal Canel’s and protesting for food and vaccines. A group of Cuban exiles in Miami, Florida, has called on the United States to “step in,” support the “freedom fighters,” and “bring this regime to an end.”

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion demand for freedom and relief from the horrific grasp of the virus, as well as the decades of tyranny and economic suffering that they have been subjected to by Cuba’s dictatorial regime,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday.

Biden’s “first words” have “been a positive start,” according to Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, a Cuban exile and member of the Assembly for Cuban Resistance, who also highlighted the need for military involvement.

Hundreds of thousands of Cubans have been affected by power outages, food shortages, and a shortage of COVID-19 immunizations. According to Gutierrez-Boronat and his group, the Biden administration should pursue military action against the Cuban regime. “It is critical that the world democratic community, led by the United States, issue a strong warning to this dictatorship and, if necessary, intervene to safeguard the human people and put an end to this regime,” he said.

Former President John F. Kennedy’s faults in the Bay of Pigs were avoided by the Biden administration, according to the dissident.

“We hope that in 2021, President Biden will be able to repair what President Kennedy messed up in 1961,” Gutierrez-Boronat added. “We hope the Cuban freedom warriors are not abandoned again, because this has been the largest rebellion in the last 63 years, with dozens of Cubans peacefully demanding change in 30 cities.”

“There has to be the commitment to follow it through,” Gutierrez-Boronat said when asked how the US could avoid the pitfalls of its previous military operations in Cuba. Kennedy made no commitment to carry it out, and the Cuban people were sentenced to 60 years of tyranny.”

Cuban exiles in Miami disagree with Diaz-assertion Canel’s that the long-standing US embargo is to blame for the country’s economic and political instability.

Biden’s initial words on the Cuban protests were “quite good,” according to Gutierrez-Boronat, and “he’s been right to continue sanctions.”

Anti-government “The US embargo is completely supported by Cuban activists…. This is a condensed version of the information.