Cuban businesses are pleading with the United States to lift its sanctions.

In an open letter published on Monday, private business owners in Cuba urged US President Joe Biden to lift economic sanctions against the communist island.

While the one-party state controls 85 percent of the Cuban economy, the private sector employs over 600,000 people, mostly in the tourism and service industries, who have recently been granted permission to register small and medium businesses.

However, the coronavirus outbreak and increased sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump have wreaked havoc on Cuba’s economy, with 250,000 small enterprises closing in recent months.

“We urge you to consider the consequences of your administration’s current policies against Cuba, which are causing tremendous harm to our businesses and families,” the 247-signature letter stated.

“Through our enterprises, we are aiming to construct a bright economic future for our family so that enterprising Cubans need not feel compelled to emigrate in order to find rewarding job and succeed economically.”

Cuba has been under US sanctions since 1962, yet during a time of political rapprochement under Barack Obama’s administration, the private sector experienced a brief boom.

During his presidential campaign, Biden promised to overturn certain restrictions imposed by Trump, but Cuba was expected to implement human rights reforms in exchange.

Following a government crackdown on recent protests, the US has imposed further sanctions against people for alleged human rights violations.

Human rights organizations have accused Cuban authorities of routine human rights violations, including arbitrary arrest of dissidents, unfair prosecutions, and restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly.