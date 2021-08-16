Cuba wants Biden to bring remittances back, but believes the US is funding internal enemies.

Cuba is urging President Joe Biden to abolish the remittance embargo imposed by his predecessor, but Havana is concerned about who is receiving money sent from the United States at a time when tensions between the two longtime adversaries are at an all-time high.

Following last month’s rare protests against what Cubans saw as the government’s inadequate response to the additional hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the US leader who once supported a warming of ties with Havana as vice president took a tougher stance, adding more sanctions to a decades-long embargo hardened by former President Donald Trump.

However, as the White House formulates its Cuba policy, a working group has been formed to look into potentially easing one of Trump’s harshest measures: a ban on remittances sent from the United States to Cuba, which has long been viewed as a lifeline for many, particularly during the country’s current crisis.

Rather than supporting Washington’s declared goal of assisting the Cuban people, Havana authorities claim that the embargo has aggravated the country’s problems.

“The main impact of the remittances interruption through formal and institutional channels was an increase in the difficulty and costs of receiving them, resulting in an impact on the recipients’ standard of living and the pockets of those sending them,” Yamil Hernández González, general manager of Cuba’s state-run Financiera Cimex S.A. (FINCIMEX) remittances company, told This website.

While money is still flowing into Cuba, it is at a substantially higher cost.

“It’s been reported that people in the United States are paying up to 30% in commissions to send money to their family, loved ones, or acquaintances in Cuba through shady channels—in other words, $30 for every $100,” he continued. “Who gains from that?” says the narrator. It is an unjust penalty for Cubans and their families in the United States.”

According to Hernández González, another negative consequence is “an increase in unregulated financial transfers from the United States to Cuba, trans-border cash movement, something that is never positive and goes against what the international community is seeking to organize and regulate.”

“As a result, eliminating the limits set on October 2020 would unfairly benefit all those currently affected. This is a condensed version of the information.