Cuba, Venezuela, and China’s hopes for Obama-style détente have been shattered by Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden’s unwavering backing for huge anti-government demonstrations in Cuba appears to have dashed Havana’s dreams for an Obama-style détente.

In addition, the Biden Administration is retaining its predecessor Donald Trump’s adversarial approach against Venezuela and China, two of Cuba’s closest allies.

After criticism from pro-regime change Republicans that the president and his top officials had been too sluggish to react on the wave of demonstrations sweeping the island, the president broke his silence on Monday.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden stated, “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion appeal for freedom and relief from the sad grasp of the virus, as well as the decades of tyranny and economic deprivation to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s dictatorial dictatorship.”

“The Cuban people are standing up for fundamental and universal rights with courage. These rights, which include the right to peaceful protest and the freedom to choose their own destiny, must be protected. The US urges the Cuban dictatorship to listen to its people and satisfy their needs at this critical time rather than enriching itself.”

Leaders in Havana are disappointed by Biden’s words. They believed that when Biden took office, he would follow in the footsteps of President Barack Obama and improve relations with the island, reversing Trump’s moves, which strengthened the Cold War-era US blockade.

Biden said on the campaign trail that he would rethink policies toward Cuba that “have caused harm to the Cuban people while doing nothing to advance democracy and human rights.”

The embargo has failed to depose Cuba’s communist government, and some argue that it has hindered the island’s economic development and inhabitants’ quality of life unduly. Senator Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, is one of the detractors (I-VT).

Sanders tweeted on Monday, “All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society.” “I urge the Cuban government to respect the rights of the opposition and abstain from using violence. It’s also past time to lift the unilateral US embargo on Cuba, which has only served to harm the Cuban people rather than aid them.”

Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Cuba’s top diplomat in charge of US relations, told Reuters in January that he hoped for positive action from the new president, saying: “Everything may be rolled back.” This is a condensed version of the information.