Cuba Turns Into a Battleground in the War on Fake News

As historic anti-government protests erupted in Cuba earlier this month, disinformation spread quickly across social media platforms—and bots are commonly used to distribute fake news quickly, according to experts.

Thousands of people gathered to the streets across Cuba on July 11 to protest shortages of basic supplies and demand political change in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Thousands of Twitter accounts with the #SOSCuba hashtag were formed in just two days of turmoil, according to one disinformation specialist, before an automatic retweet mechanism was used to quickly spread thousands of posts.

Researchers have also stated that correlating recordings and photographs coming from the island, where human rights organizations are prohibited, is challenging.

Twitter responded by telling this website that it is looking into bots’ potential role in disseminating misinformation. “We will continue to monitor the situation and remain vigilant,” said a business spokeswoman.

Meanwhile, Cuban officials rallied tens of thousands of supporters in Havana on Saturday, and President Miguel Dáz-Canel gave a speech in which he blamed the recent upheaval on the United States and its economic embargo.

In the aftermath of the protests, authorities curtailed internet access and banned social media and messaging platforms—tools that helped Cubans discuss their frustrations and organize the protests.

On social media, false information spread swiftly. Following the protests, fake news stories claimed that Raul Castro had escaped to Venezuela, that protestors had seized a local Communist Party head, and that Caracas was dispatching troops.

After security forces were deployed on the island, where political dissent is not tolerated, the demonstrations cooled down, and the Cuban government claimed the stories were propagated by counter-revolutionaries—but critics thought officials were behind them.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez blamed the protests on a Twitter campaign based in the United States last Tuesday. He claimed, “I have indisputable proof that the majority of persons who participated in this (internet) effort were in the United States and employed automated methods to make content go viral without being penalized by Twitter.”

The hashtag #SOSCuba was used in several protest-related tweets.

Many of the accounts utilizing the hashtag were formed recently, according to Julián Macas Tovar, director of Pandemia Digital, a disinformation expert.

