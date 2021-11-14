Cuba has revoked the EFE news agency’s accreditation.

On the eve of scheduled anti-government rallies, Cuban authorities revoked the credentials of journalists working for the Spanish news agency EFE, according to its local editor-in-chief.

Authorities instructed them to return their credentials, according to Atahualpa Amerise, head of EFE’s Cuba office, without stating “the exact reason” why they would be prevented from reporting.

“When we inquired why, they replied it was because of the foreign press laws,” Amerise added.

“They haven’t said whether this is a temporary or permanent situation.”

Three editors, a photographer, and a cameraman work for EFE’s local bureau.

Amerise stated that it was the first time.