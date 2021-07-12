Cuba blames the United States for unprecedented anti-government demonstrations.

On Monday, Cuba blamed huge anti-government protests on a US “economic suffocation policy,” as US Vice President Joe Biden endorsed calls to halt “decades of brutality” on the communist island.

Thousands of Cubans marched Sunday, screaming “Down with the dictatorship,” as President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged supporters to fight demonstrators.

Anti-government protests arose spontaneously in numerous cities as the country grappled with its worst economic crisis in 30 years, including chronic power and food shortages.

The only authorized rallies in Cuba are normally those of the ruling Communist Party, although 40 demonstrations were reported on Sunday by the data journalism site Inventario.

AFP correspondents witnessed police using tear gas to disperse crowds and arresting at least ten people, as well as policemen using plastic pipes to beat protestors.

On Monday, Diaz-Canel blamed the revolt on the US adopting a “economic suffocation policy to provoke social upheaval in the country.”

Since 1962, the United States has imposed sanctions on Cuba.

Biden, speaking from Washington, encouraged Havana’s administration to “heed” its people’s aspirations.

In a statement, Biden said, “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion demand for freedom and relief from the sad grasp of the virus, as well as the decades of tyranny and economic suffering they have been subjected to by Cuba’s totalitarian dictatorship.”

“The United States urges the Cuban leadership to listen to its people and service their needs rather than benefiting itself at this critical time,” he continued.

On Monday, Mexico and Russia issued a joint statement warning against using the turmoil as a justification for foreign intervention.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, advised against a “interventionist” response to the unprecedented Cuban protests and offered to send aid.

Russia, for its part, warned against “interference in a sovereign state’s internal affairs from the outside.”

Relations between the United States and Cuba have been particularly tense since then-President Donald Trump re-enforced the embargo after an unprecedented but brief easing of tensions under Barack Obama between 2014 and 2016.

The stricter regulations, which Biden did not adjust, along with the impact of the coronavirus epidemic caused Cuba’s economy to contract by 11% in 2020.

Long food lines, rising power shortages, and a critical scarcity of medicines have fueled public outrage in the one-party state.

The country of 11.2 million people is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic’s worst phase, with a new daily record of infections and deaths announced on Sunday.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Havana’s capital on Sunday, screaming “We Want Liberty.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.