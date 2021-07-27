Cuba accuses the United States of being behind the embassy attack in Paris with a Molotov cocktail.

After the building was assaulted with Molotov cocktails on Monday, Cuba branded the attack as a “terrorist attack” backed by the United States.

Two incendiary devices were hurled at the delegation, which was located in the city’s 15th arrondissement, causing minimal damage, according to firefighters in Paris.

On Twitter, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted, “We denounce the Molotov cocktail terrorist attack against our Embassy in Paris @EmbaCubaFrancia.”

“I hold the US administration accountable for its ongoing campaigns against our country that incite this behavior, as well as its calls for violence from its territory with impunity,” he wrote on Twitter.

The attack was discovered around midnight, according to fire officials, and “the devices, which caused minimal damage, were destroyed before (firefighters) arrived.”

More information was not immediately available from the police.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, three Molotov cocktails struck the building around 11:45 a.m., two of which made it to the embassy’s front and one of which made it into the structure, causing a fire that was promptly put out by the mission’s staff.

Demonstrators supporting and opposing the Cuban government marched in cities throughout the world this weekend and Monday, coinciding with the island nation’s national day commemorations and only two weeks after anti-government riots erupted across the island.

On Monday, more than a dozen countries, including Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador, joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in urging the Cuban government to “respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the Cuban people” and “release those detained for exercising their rights to peaceful protests.”

In a separate tweet, Cuban Foreign Minister Rodriguez stated that the US Secretary of State’s “statements are based on the support of a handful of nations that have been coerced to accept his directives.”

“#Cuba has the support of 184 countries, all of whom are calling on the US administration to #EndTheEmbargo,” Rodriguez tweeted, alluding to the US government’s long-standing sanctions, which have been in place since 1962.