Cross These 3 Destinations Off Your Holiday Travel List, According to the CDC’s Latest COVID Warning.

Just in time for the holidays, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added more destinations to its COVID warning list for American travelers.

The COVID situation in three countries has deteriorated to the point where the CDC has elevated the places to its highest risk category, Level 4 “extremely high” risk, since the virus’s cases have increased in these areas.

This week, a tourist hotspot in Europe — Italy – was promoted to Level 4. Greenland and Mauritius, an East African island nation, were also included to the CDC’s Level 4 category warning.

The CDC advises that “even fully vaccinated visitors may be at risk for developing and spreading COVID-19 variations” in Level 4 countries. Destinations in the Level 4 “extremely high” risk category have reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population in the previous 28 days.

The CDC formerly classified Italy, Greenland, and Mauritius as Level 3 “high” risk countries.

The CDC has classified more than 80 nations as “extremely high” risk for travel, including France, the United Kingdom, Greece, Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Ireland, which were recently added to the list.

COVID cases have been on the rise in Europe, especially as the Delta and Omicron forms spread across the continent.

With Malaysia’s COVID situation improving, the CDC’s Level 3, or “high” risk, category received one update.

The organization considers Level 3 to have between 100 and 500 COVID instances per 100,000 residents in the previous 28 days.

Three destinations, including Jamaica, the Philippines, and the Republic of Congo, have been moved to the CDC’s Level 2 “moderate” risk category. All three countries improved their COVID statuses, advancing from Level 3 to Level 2.

Level 2 is defined as having 50 to 99 virus cases per 100,000 residents in the previous 28 days, according to the CDC.

Equatorial Guinea, which had previously been at Level 2, joined the Level 1 “low” risk category this week.

Over the past 28 days, a Level 1 nation has reported less than 50 new COVID cases per 100,000 population.