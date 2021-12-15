Cross-border aid to Syria’s rebel bastion is critical, according to the UN chief.

The United Nations Secretary-General said in an internal report Tuesday that cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria is critical, as a UN authorization allowing aid into rebel-held areas in the country’s northwest without Damascus approval is set to expire.

In July, a rare moment of collaboration between the US and Russia authorized for a six-month extension of activities at Bab al-Hawa, the only border crossing via which aid enters Idlib province’s rebel stronghold. This permission is set to expire on January 10th.

“Cross-border assistance remains lifesaving for millions of people in need in northwestern Syria,” Antonio Guterres stated in a confidential memo acquired by AFP, adding that more than four million people needed help across the country.

The US and a number of European countries feel that the UN permission for the crossing between Syria and Turkey should automatically renew for another six months without the need for a fresh vote.

However, Russia, a key partner of the Damascus regime, has already expressed opposition to the plan, citing Syrian sovereignty as a justification.

Moscow has connected any prospective extension, as well as a new referendum, to Tuesday’s report.

After the Russian-imposed elimination of three additional access sites in Syria in 2019, the cross-border mechanism has been operational through Bab al-Hawa since 2020.

The UN chief mentions another scheme for humanitarian operations, this time crossing the combat lines to reach Idlib, in the document released on Tuesday.

“If carried out, this approach would make front-line operations more predictable and effective,” Guterres said.

He stressed, though, on the significance of the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

“At this moment, even if deployed on a regular basis, such cross-line convoys could not recreate the magnitude and scope of the cross-border operation,” he said.

Because of the economic crisis and the global pandemic, Guterres estimates that 4.5 million people in Syria would require assistance this winter, up 12 percent from the previous year.

According to the survey, only 2.9 percent of Syrians are fully immunized.

Idlib province, which is largely held by jihadists and allied rebels, is home to more than three million people.

The United Nations estimated that 2.4 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance in June.