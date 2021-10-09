Croatia Acknowledges Violent Migrant Pushbacks; Greece Investigates.

Following pressure from the European Union, Croatia acknowledged violent migrant pushbacks on Friday, while Greece vowed to investigate new accusations of human rights violations on her border.

Video recordings and documents were utilized in investigations released Wednesday in numerous European media outlets to demonstrate an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to violently turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece, and Romania.

In June, videos allegedly taken at Croatia’s border with Bosnia and Herzegovina showed men in balaclavas abusing migrants with sticks and shoving them back into Bosnia.

“People from the footage are members of the special police,” police chief Nikola Milina told reporters in Zagreb after a special squad investigation.

According to him, three of the cops have been identified and have been suspended for major dereliction of duty.

He stated, “Our interest is that this situation be completely clarified.”

Greece took a more methodical approach.

“Obviously, the Greek authorities will investigate such charges,” Notis Mitarachi, the Greek Minister of Migration, said during a European Union conference in Luxembourg.

“The judges and our internal audit analyze every claim filed.”

Croatia is located on the so-called Balkans route, which is utilized by migrants fleeing violence and poverty in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa to reach Western Europe.

They mostly come from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Human rights organizations and independent media frequently accuse Croatian police of abusing migrants with metal rods, batons, and guns before returning them to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Such charges are often refuted by Zagreb.

Ylva Johansson, the EU’s interior affairs commissioner, met with Croatian and Greek ministers on Thursday after calling the reports “very concerning.”

Johansson stated that she had received promises from Croatian officials that the matter was being taken “extremely seriously” and that an inquiry would be launched immediately.

“I had a different conversation with the Greek minister, and I made it plain that I will not tolerate that Greece does not do the probe,” she stated.

“We must safeguard our external borders, but we must equally safeguard our ideals.”

Minister Mitarachi disputed the allegations and refused to “apologize” for what he described as Greece’s efforts to dismantle human trafficking networks.

He chastised the EU for failing to do more to implement a deal with Turkey that would see Ankara restrict migrants from entering the bloc.