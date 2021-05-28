Critics demand that the Spanish Postal Service discontinue the sale of “Equality Stamps” that reflect skin tones.

According to the Associated Press, Spain’s postal service has experienced backlash after publishing “equality stamps” meant to highlight racial inequalities.

Correos Espaa, a state-owned company, produced a set of four stamps with various skin tones this week. The more expensive the stamp, the more affordable it is; the less expensive the stamp, the less expensive it is. The most expensive stamp is $1.95, while the cheapest is $0.85.

The difficulty is that it implies that light skin is more valuable than dark skin. “At the end of the day, an anti-racism campaign has put out an obviously racist message,” Moha Gerehou, a former president of SOS Racismo Madrid, told the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The post office dubs them “Equality Stamps,” and they were first issued on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis cop. The stamps, it added, “represent an unfair and unpleasant reality that should not be permitted,” and that sending them with a letter or parcel would “send a message against racial discrimination.”

The ad, which featured a 60-second film with Spanish hip-hop musician and activist El Chojn, was released during European Diversity Month in partnership with Spain’s national SOS Racism Federation, a nonprofit organization.

However, while Correos Espaa’s stated purpose was to “shed a light on racial inequalities and promote diversity, inclusion, and equal rights,” critics accuse the corporation of turning a blind eye to racial issues and misreading the feeling of Black Spaniards.

The government’s Council for the Elimination of Racial or Ethnic Discrimination, led by historian Antumi Toasijé, has requested the postal office to stop selling the stamps.

He tweeted, “A campaign that outrages those it pretends to defend is always a mistake.”

Gerehou framed the debate in the context of what he perceives as structural racism in Spain, which he believes is generally unacknowledged but can be seen in commercial advertising, the Spanish language, and housing access. He explained, “It’s all interrelated.”

Correos Espaa stated that it would not comment on the matter.

Spanish anti-racism campaigners are divided on the postal service’s plan. While the national SOS Racism Federation approved it, the Madrid chapter of the group mocked it.

According to SOS Racismo Madrid, the initiative aids in the concealment of racism. This is a condensed version of the information.