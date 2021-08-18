Critics claim that Cuba’s new cybersecurity law restricts freedom.

Cuba published its first cybersecurity law on Tuesday, which critics saw as a weapon to curtail the Caribbean island’s political and civic liberties.

The law, which was published in the official Gaceta newspaper, comes barely over a month after nationwide anti-government protests erupted.

Following the government crackdown, one person was killed, dozens were injured, and hundreds were arrested. Havana blamed the upheaval on foreign powers using social media to manipulate its populace.

The legislation defined internet activities that are illegal, including cyberterrorism, cyberwar, calls for public disturbances, and distributing false or damaging information about the government.

“The country will have a legislative norm for cybersecurity problems for the first time,” Pablo Dominguez, the Communications Ministry’s cybersecurity director, told the official Cubadebate news website.

Wilfredo Gonzalez, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Communications, defended the law, telling AFP that it would allow Cubans to “protect their personal data” and “privacy,” as well as ensure that “no one is able to distort the truth,” and that “no one is able to denigrate an official of our country or our revolutionary process.”

Human Rights Watch’s Americas director, Jose Miguel Vivanco, said the law would allow internet companies to block access based on the government’s definition of fake news. He stated, “Cuba tightens its hold on the internet.”

Cubans were quick to respond on social media after hearing the news.

User @SailydeAmarillo remarked, “We have the freedom to disagree and voice it.”

Karly, a Cuban resident in Costa Rica, tweeted, “Cuba is a dictatorship that criminalizes freedom of expression.”

Mobile internet, which was only introduced to Cuba in 2018, has swiftly become essential for citizen groups seeking to vent their discontents and demands.

The government accused the US of “aggression” last week when the US Senate approved an amendment that would allow Cubans to use the internet in order to overcome Havana’s censorship.

Gonzalez stated of the new US stance, “We are not going to allow that influence.”

After social media was utilized to disseminate the information about the historic demonstrations on July 11, the Cuban authorities stopped internet access for five days.