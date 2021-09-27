COVID wipes out about 5 million lives, causing a significant drop in global life expectancy.

According to recent data published by Oxford University, the COVID-19 pandemic reduced global life expectancy in 2020 to levels not seen since World War II.

According to the report, men’s life expectancy in the United States has decreased by 2.2 years since 2019, while males in 15 other countries have lost a year of life compared to women in 11 countries.

Life expectancy has decreased by six months in 22 of the 29 countries surveyed, including the United States, Chile, and European countries. In 27 of the 29 countries surveyed, there were overall declines.

According to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University, the decline in life expectancy is assumed to be linked to official COVID-19 deaths, which amount approximately 5 million worldwide.

Dr. Ridhi Kashyap, co-lead author of the article published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, says, “The fact that our results emphasize such a huge impact that is directly traceable to COVID-19 indicates how terrible a shock it has been for many countries.”

In the United States, mortality rates climbed predominantly among those of working age and under the age of 60, whereas death rates increased in Europe among those over the age of 60.

“We urgently advocate for the disclosure and availability of more disaggregated data from a broader variety of nations, especially low- and middle-income countries, to better comprehend the pandemic’s worldwide impacts,” Kashyap said.

Since the pandemic began, the United States has reported more than 688,000 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 43 million positive coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.