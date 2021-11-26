COVID Variant Nu B.1.1.529 Suspected to Have Reached Third Continent.

According to local media reports, two probable cases of the COVID-19 variation B.1.1.529, also known as the Nu variant, have been discovered in Belgium.

On Friday, local media source HLN LIVE quoted leading local virologist Marc Van Ranst as saying that the country is investigating two samples of the virus to see if they are the same as the version that was first found in Botswana.

According to Reuters, Van Ranst also remarked on Twitter, “We are now analyzing two suspect samples.” His laboratory collaborates closely with Belgium’s public health agency Sciensano, according to Reuters.

Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong, and Israel have all confirmed examples of the variation thus far. According to an online tracker, 84 confirmed cases have been recorded thus far.

People are calling B.1.1.529 the “Nu” variety because they expect the World Health Organization to name it as a variant of interest or concern using their Greek alphabet naming scheme. The WHO, on the other hand, has not yet classified Nu as a variation of interest or concern.

This is a work in progress.