COVID Variant Nu B.1.1.529 Discovered in Israel as Heavily Mutated Strain Spreads

The new COVID-19 variation, B.1.1529, also known as the Nu variety, was initially detected in southern Africa last week and has now been confirmed in Israel, according to the country’s health ministry.

A guy who returned to Israel from Malawi was found to have the variation. Other returnees from abroad are thought to be affected in two cases, according to the ministry. Genetic testing are being performed to see if the other two people are afflicted as well.

All three people were vaccinated, and the details of their vaccine are being checked, according to the health ministry.

The Ministry of Health has stated that it will issue an update as soon as new information becomes available.

Botswana, Hong Kong, and South Africa have all discovered the new variety, which has 32 mutations in its spike protein and is thought to be able to evade vaccines and immunity developed from previous infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called a special conference for this Friday to discuss a recently discovered variation.

This is a work in progress.