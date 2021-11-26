COVID Variant Nu B.1.1.529 Could Be 500% More Infectious Than Delta.

According to a respected epidemiologist, the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variation may be 500 percent more infectious than the Delta version.

The new version is expected to have 32 mutations in its spike protein and is capable of bypassing vaccinations and previous infection-induced immunity. Belgium, South Africa, Hong Kong, and Israel have all found the B.1.1.529 strain, which first appeared in southern Africa. Scientists are concerned about the spread of the variation, which has been described as “the worst we’ve seen so far.”

On Friday, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), published a series of tweets suggesting the new variant’s possible competitive edge over earlier variants.

In comparison to the highly transmissible Delta variation, the new version contains more than double the number of "bad spike mutations." The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to name the new variety Nu, after the next letter in the Greek alphabet following "Mu," which was the name of the most recent major variant.

“My god—the latest #B11259 [B.1.1.529] variety being perhaps 500 percent more competitively infectious is the most shocking stat yet,” Feigl-Ding tweeted, accompanied by a photo of a graph purporting to depict the strains’ competitive advantages.

“The increase in #B11259 displacing Delta has sent shockwaves around the world.” It’s a disaster. Not only that, but in South Africa, the older #C12 variety appears to be progressively spreading and displacing Delta,” he added.

The expert also spoke about the furin cleavage site in the viral protein, which is an important aspect of the coronavirus’s transmissibility.

“It’s worth noting that this is the first time a variation has *two* furin cleavage site alterations.” P681H and N679K mutations in the furin cleavage site are present in this variant for the first time, according to @PeacockFlu [Imperial virologist Tom. This is a condensed version of the information.