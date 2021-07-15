COVID Vaccine Producer in Thailand Confirms Major Production Shortfall and Delay

According to the Associated Press, Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer has revealed serious production deficiencies and a delay in properly delivering 61 million immunizations.

The goal was to vaccinate at least 70% of the country’s 69 million inhabitants by the end of this year, but that deadline has been put back to May. With the Delta variety running rampant, Thailand has recently struggled with record-high daily rises in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

In an interview with MCOT Television, Deputy Health Minister Sathit Pitutacha said that the vaccine manufacturer, AstraZeneca, requested an extension until May to complete the delivery, and that the government will continue to negotiate for as much monthly supply as feasible.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Pitutacha, AstraZeneca estimates that the facility controlled by Siam Bioscience, a firm owned by Thailand’s king, has a current manufacturing capacity of 15 million doses per month, and that AstraZeneca has promised to deliver 40% of that to Thailand. According to Sathit, production may expand in the future.

The ministry had previously stated that Thailand would receive 6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in June, 10 million doses per month from July through November, and 5 million doses in December, for a total of 61 million doses this year.

Despite having no prior experience manufacturing vaccines, AstraZeneca granted Siam Bioscience a license to be a regional production base servicing eight other nations last year.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-government ocha’s has been chastised for failing to secure appropriate and timely vaccination supplies, and has been trying to procure vaccines other than Sinovac and Sinopharm from China and AstraZeneca made domestically. According to the government, it now has agreements to buy from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson as well.

Thai health officials said Wednesday that because the country doesn’t have enough of the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine to meet its own needs, they will attempt to ban exports. They didn’t say what the boundaries might be.

The National Vaccine Institute's director, Dr. Nakorn Premsri, said the institute's vaccine committee agreed in principle to issue an order temporarily banning exports, but he didn't elaborate.