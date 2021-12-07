Covid Vaccine Mandates Should Be a “Last Resort,” According to WHO Europe.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe warned against making Covid vaccinations mandatory, while recommending improved protection for children who are at risk.

The pandemic has hit Europe hard, with the WHO reporting 120,000 Covid-related fatalities on the continent since November 23, when it predicted up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022.

Compulsory immunizations, according to regional director Hans Kluge, should be used only as a “last resort” when all other measures for increasing vaccination uptake have been exhausted.

Although mandates have enhanced vaccine uptake in some circumstances, Kluge notes that they are “context specific” and that the impact mandates may have on “public confidence and trust” must also be examined.

The number of cases has climbed “across all age categories, with the greatest rates now reported in the five to 14 year age group,” according to the regional health cluster.

“It is not uncommon to observe two to three times the prevalence among young children than in the general population today,” Kluge said at a press briefing.

“The health concerns extend beyond the children themselves,” Kluge continued, stressing that youngsters could infect their parents and grandparents at home.

Improved ventilation and the use of masks should be required in all primary schools as part of a safe learning environment, according to the regional director, in order to minimize school cancellations and remote learning.

“Child vaccination should be discussed and examined on a national level,” Kluge continued.

The European area of the WHO is made up of 53 countries and territories, including many in Central Asia.

The organization also expressed alarm about the virus’s newly identified Omicron form, but emphasized that the fight should remain concentrated on the existing dominant Delta variant.

“The concern now is Delta, and anything we do today to beat Delta is a win over Omicron tomorrow, before it rises,” Kluge added.

Meanwhile, in Norway, where 29 cases of the Omicron variation have been identified, health officials have warned that the new version will likely put a “major” strain on health systems.

In a statement, department director Line Vold of The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said, “The variety will most likely establish itself in Norway and become dominant in a matter of weeks.”

The administration of the Nordic country is scheduled to reveal new policies later Tuesday.