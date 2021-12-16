Covid Vaccine For Children Has Been Approved By A Brazilian Regulator.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was approved by Brazil’s health regulator on Thursday for use in children aged five to eleven, adding to a growing number of countries that have approved vaccination for youngsters.

However, it is unclear when, if at all, the hard-hit South American country will begin immunizing youngsters.

The subject now goes to the health ministry, which must first decide whether to include Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five to eleven years old in the national immunization program and obtain child-size doses, which are one-third the adult dose.

“Collective vaccination minimizes SARS-CoV-2 transmission in this age range, and as a result, transmission from children and adolescents to adults and the elderly is reduced,” said Meiruze Freitas, director of the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, in announcing the decision.

In terms of actual numbers, the pandemic has claimed the lives of around 615,000 people in Brazil, second only to the United States.

However, as Brazil has increased vaccination, the number of cases and deaths has decreased. Currently, 66 percent of the 213 million individuals in the country have received all of their vaccinations.

Despite anti-vaccine remarks from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who quipped that the shot may “transform you into an alligator” and refused to be vaccinated himself, the major immunization drive is underway.

With the globe monitoring the highly contagious new Omicron variant of the virus with bated breath, vaccination efforts for younger children have lately been begun in Germany, Spain, Greece, Croatia, and Hungary.

Canada, the United States, Israel, and Chile have all approved vaccinations for children.