COVID vaccinations are required for children as young as three years old in China.

Children aged 3 to 11 will now be required to obtain a COVID-19 immunization, according to announcements issued by local and provincial Chinese governments on Monday.

China’s new vaccine requirement comes as the country implements new measures to combat minor outbreaks of the virus, including lockdowns, quarantine, and mandatory testing. China is one of the few countries that allows children as young as two years old to get vaccinated, following in the footsteps of Cuba, which allows immunizations for infants as young as two years old.

Strong vaccine mandates and a zero-tolerance approach toward outbreaks have resulted in 1.07 billion individuals, or 76 percent of the country’s population, being completely vaccinated.

Many countries, like the United States and many others, have not started vaccinating children as early as China and Cuba, but do allow vaccinations for those aged 12 and up, with the United States planning to offer immunizations for 5- to 11-year-olds in the near future.

Over the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission recorded 35 new cases of local transmission, four of which were in Gansu. A total of 19 instances have been discovered in Inner Mongolia, with others distributed across the country.

The government is particularly concerned about tourists spreading the more contagious Delta type and having a largely vaccinated people in time for the Beijing Olympics in February. International spectators have already been barred from the Winter Games, and athletes will be enclosed in a bubble that separates them from the general public.

Based on public statistics, China’s most extensively used vaccinations, from Sinopharm and Sinovac, have shown efficacy in reducing serious sickness and virus transmission. However, the level of protection they provide against the Delta variety has yet to be determined, however officials have stated that they stay vigilant.

Individual cities in Hubei, Fujian, and Hainan provinces have all issued provincial-level notices announcing new vaccine mandates, as have individual cities in Zhejiang and Hunan provinces.

China licensed two vaccinations for children aged 3 to 17 in June—from Sinopharm’s the Beijing Institute of Biological Products and Sinovac—but it has only been vaccinating those 12 and older. Another, Sinopharm’s from the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, was cleared by regulators in August.

