COVID Vaccination Mandatory for Toronto Blue Jays Fans, Negative Test

The Toronto Blue Jays are the latest professional sports organization to declare that fans attending games would need to get a COVID-19 vaccine. If you don’t want to have the COVID-19 vaccine, you can submit a negative COVID-19 test.

“The Blue Jays’ homecoming marked a key step in our city and country’s return to normal, as one of the first in-person, live events in Canada in a year and a half,” the organization noted in a statement posted to Twitter. We are dedicated to doing our part to help our community recover and see the Rogers Centre and other live event venues reopen to full capacity.”

The Blue Jays will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all fans, staff, and guests aged 12 and older entering Rogers Centre beginning September 13 after consulting with live event industry partners and public health experts, listening to fan feedback, and adapting to the changing environment, according to the statement.

On July 30, the Blue Jays won their first game back at Rogers Centre in Toronto, defeating the Kansas City Royals. The Blue Jays had previously been unable to play in the Rogers Centre because to COVID-19 laws in Canada, therefore they had to play at Sahlen Stadium in Buffalo, New York, which is home to the Blue Jays’ AAA club.

According to the Blue Jays’ website, any COVID-19 vaccine that has been licensed in Canada and is received at least 14 days before the game will be accepted.

The team stated on their website that “a negative COVID-19 test result from a healthcare provider taken within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time [will also be accepted].”

According to the team’s release, children under the age of 12 are not required to produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

MLB declared in January that teams might choose to demand COVID-19 immunizations if they so desired, but the organization did not issue a league-wide rule for fans.

Several other professional sports clubs have issued COVID-19 vaccine mandates for fans, in addition to the Blue Jays.

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the first professional sports teams to make a vaccination requirement for home games at Allegiant Stadium.

“Our top priority has always been health and safety. This is a condensed version of the information.