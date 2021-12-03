COVID vaccination is now required for residents aged 60 and up in two more Russian regions.

According to the Associated Press, Russian localities are continuing to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for their senior citizens.

The most recent cities to require immunizations for persons aged 60 and older are Komi and Omsk. By February 1, every citizen in that age group must be completely immunized, according to Komi’s decree. Omsk, Siberia, requires the same age group to receive their first immunization by December 24 and their second vaccination by January 15. The regions join others in the country, including St. Petersburg, Lipetsk, and Kurgan, in requiring vaccination for people aged 60 and up.

It is not the only age group in Russia that is needed to receive COVID-19 vaccination. Some regions are requiring essential workers to be vaccinated, though the Associated Press reports that this is only for “certain categories” of workers.

The mandates come as Russia continues to struggle to vaccinate its population. Only approximately 40% of the nearly 146 million people have received all of their vaccinations. The country could also see its first cases of the Omicron type, as two people who tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting South Africa are awaiting findings.

On Friday, Russia’s coronavirus task group reported 32,930 new cases and 1,217 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, the country has seen more than 9.7 million illnesses and 278,857 deaths.

Due to low vaccination rates and inadequate adherence to public health initiatives, Russia has struggled to reduce the number of infections.

Months before the rest of the globe, the country approved Sputnik V, a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine.

The two have been admitted to the hospital, according to Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s public health watchdog. It wasn’t clear whether their ailment necessitated hospitalization or if they were admitted for additional tests due to the variance.

Because of the omicron variant, which was first reported by scientists in South Africa, Russia has restricted entry for all foreigners traveling from southern African countries and has required all Russian nationals returning from South Africa or neighboring countries to quarantine for 14 days as of Thursday.

Much about the new variation is unknown, including if it is more contagious, as some health officials fear, whether it causes people to become more critically ill, and whether it is.