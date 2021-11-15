COVID Vaccination in Austria: How Many People Are Unvaccinated?

Following an increase in COVID cases, Austria has placed its unvaccinated population under quarantine. Unvaccinated adults will only be able to leave their houses to buy food and work under the new restrictions, which went into effect on Monday.

The purpose of the 10-day measures is to relieve pressure on the country’s health services and hospitals.

According to Our World in Data, 63.4 percent of Austrian citizens were fully vaccinated as of November 13th. In actual terms, that equates to around 5.7 million people.

It means that 36.6 percent of Austria's population of 9 million people is still unvaccinated.