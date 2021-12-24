Covid-vaccinated Santa is allowed to travel in Canada.

The transport minister announced Thursday that Santa has been permitted to fly in Canadian airspace after demonstrating proof of vaccination and a pre-flight negative Covid test.

In a statement, the minister, Omar Alghabra, said, “This year, I’m thrilled to clear Santa and his crew for travel in Canadian sky.”

“Santa told me (in a call to the North Pole) that he met all the pre-entry conditions to re-enter Canada,” he claimed.

Santa’s flight crew has also been cleared, including reindeer Rudolph, whose “nose gleamed red and bright (but) made sure he had no Covid-19 symptoms before taking off.”

The Covid-19 Omicron variant “makes us dread the worst,” including skyrocketing infections and travel disruptions, Ottawa warned Canadians against non-essential international travel during the Christmas holidays last week.

Meanwhile, other provinces have reintroduced public health regulations, such as limiting the size of gatherings.

“You’ll find yourself atop the Nice List this year if you do your part to keep others safe,” Alghabra advised, urging people to be vaccinated, wear a mask, and stand six feet apart, or “at least a dozen or so candy canes apart.”