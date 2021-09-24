Covid Supply Issues Affect Alcohol in the United States.

It all started with computer chips, and now it’s spirits: In some parts of the United States, global supply chain issues are threatening to ruin the party.

Due to continuous supply chain interruptions and product shortages, Pennsylvania authorities have limited the sale of some brands to two bottles per person per day since September 17, according to the state alcohol commission.

The restrictions apply to stores that sell alcoholic beverages, as well as bars and restaurants in states where certain types of alcohol are sold exclusively.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s press secretary, Shawn Kelly, said, “We often impose bottle limitations on products for which we know demand will exceed supply in order to distribute the product as equally as possible.”

Brands like bourbon, whiskey, champagne, cognac, and tequila are among the 43 products having sales restrictions.

Several states, including Vermont, Ohio, New Jersey, and Alabama, have been experiencing difficulties, some since July, according to US media, and several studies have revealed a spike in alcohol consumption since the pandemic began.

The problem, according to Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Administrator Mac Gipson, is “partly a worldwide supply chain issue,” with glass shortages in some regions and bottle caps shortages in others.

Labor constraints, delivery issues, and increased demand from restaurants and bars reopening at the same time when the pandemic’s restrictions were lifted posed further challenges for American producers.

Transatlantic travel and disembarkation at US ports have likewise been problematic.

Wendy Knight, deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, said, “It’s not a lack of alcohol; it’s a shortage of (certain) brands.”

“Even if we are out of Bacardi (a light rum), we still have 21 other rum alternatives, including products from local distilleries,” she explained.