Covid Shakes Older Pilgrims’ Hajj Dreams

Samia Ahmed has been saving for the hajj pilgrimage for 16 years, but she, like many elderly Muslims, thinks that further Covid-19 restrictions would prevent her from ever going.

Saudi Arabia has limited the annual hajj to a small number of citizens for the second year in a row, omitting the millions of foreigners who normally throng to Mecca for the rite that every able-bodied Muslim is required to complete at least once.

Ahmed, a 68-year-old Egyptian, grieved for days when limits were announced last year, months after the coronavirus epidemic hit, with her advancing age and poor health forefront in her mind.

The retired federal official explained, “I had paid the vacation agency and had actually started to plan everything.”

The hajj is often regarded as the pinnacle of Muslim religious life, bringing millions of believers together to fulfill a spiritual requirement at Islam’s holiest places.

Pilgrims will walk seven times around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, spend a night on a plain between Mina and Arafat, and toss stones at three pillars to symbolically stone the devil, among other customs.

“Before I die, I would love to perform the hajj. She wailed, clutching blue Muslim prayer beads, “I don’t know whether I’ll be alive next year.”

While the wealthy can undertake the hajj in style, staying in fancy hotels in Mecca, the faithful in poor nations must wait years and make great sacrifices to be among the 2.5 million pilgrims who participate in a typical year.

Only 10,000 Saudi Arabians were able to travel to Islam’s holiest city, Mecca, in the west of the country, in 2020, just months after the pandemic made large-scale festivities impossible.

This year, the Gulf country has increased the number of pilgrims to 60,000, who must be between the ages of 18 and 65, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and be free of any chronic ailment.

Even though she spent 100,000 Egyptian pounds (almost $6,400, 5,500 euros) to secure her spot, Ahmed isn’t one of them.

“My chances are now slim,” the grandmother, who suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, added, “because they will prefer younger and healthier pilgrims in the future.”

Amina Gaafar, a 58-year-old retired Egyptian social worker, has been saving for 30 years to “go to see God,” but her travel days may be numbered with knee replacement surgery on the horizon.

"Financially, I'm finally ready, and now the coronavirus is holding me back," she says.