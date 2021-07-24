Covid Restrictions have sparked large protests around the world.

On Saturday, more than 100,000 people protested in Australia, France, Italy, and Greece, prompting fights with police as they raged against Covid-19 tactics and government punishments against the unvaccinated in an attempt to persuade more people to receive vaccinations.

After an unapproved march in Sydney, dozens of demonstrators were arrested, with the city’s police minister labelling those who took part as “morons.”

The protest had been branded a “freedom” rally by its organizers. “Wake up Australia” and “Drain the Swamp” were written on signs and banners held by attendees.

In France, where tear gas and water cannon were used against some protestors, an estimated 160,000 people took to the streets in nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s health bill, which will severely restrict unvaccinated people’s access to restaurants and public areas.

Demonstrators in France chanted “Freedom, freedom,” holding posters that read “Macron, Tyrant,” “Big Pharma Shackles Freedom,” and “No to the Pass of Shame.”

The protests underscore a global tension between people who are caught between the World Health Organization’s and other public health authorities’ guidance and the necessity to earn a living – or just revert to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.

Even in the face of rising prices, governments in Indonesia and the United Kingdom have continued to ease regulations.

According to an AFP journalist on the scene, some 5,000 people marched in Athens, carrying placards with messages such as “Don’t touch our children.”

In Rome, protesters gathered to show their opposition to an obligatory “green pass” for indoor dining and entertainment.

Demonstrators attacked officers with pot plants and bottles of water earlier in Sydney, defying a month-long stay-at-home order a day after authorities warned the restrictions could go until October.

Gladys Berejiklian, the state premier of New South Wales, described the demonstrators as “utterly disgusting,” saying their “selfish actions have jeopardized the safety of all of us.”

Nearly 100 fines were given, and 57 people were arrested, according to police.

Meanwhile, six persons were apprehended in Melbourne. According to the police,

In the following days, a team of investigators will analyze film to identify and charge as many people as possible, according to New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott.

“Morons are not immune to Sydney,” he said.

Sydney, a city of over five million people, is battling an outbreak of the Delta variety, which was first discovered in India and is now spreading over the world.

After surviving the early stages of the epidemic relatively undamaged, nearly half of Australia’s 25 million inhabitants are now under lockdown in a number of cities.

The restrictions are causing increasing annoyance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.