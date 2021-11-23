Covid Measures have sparked new unrest in the French Caribbean.

On Tuesday, protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean clashed with police forces again, despite the Paris government’s assurances that calm would be restored.

On the island of Guadeloupe, ardent opponents of measures such as mandatory immunization for health staff manned burning tyre barricades, while on Martinique, police were shot at.

Anger over Paris’s Covid measures has reawakened long-simmering resentments in areas popular with well-heeled tourists but where poverty levels are significantly greater than on the mainland.

As a result, locals have long felt disenfranchised by the federal government.

On Guadeloupe, less than half of the population was vaccinated against Covid, compared to more over half on the mainland.

The protests are a litmus test for President Emmanuel Macron’s government, which has capitalized on France’s global presence, which stretches from the Caribbean to the Pacific via the Indian Ocean.

After more than a week of upheaval in Guadeloupe, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France Inter radio that “the situation is still very tough.” “What is evident is that any talks must be preceded by the restoration of public order.” According to authorities, security forces and firefighters were attacked in Martinique, where a national strike began on Monday, a week after a similar strike began in Guadeloupe. There were no injuries in this incident.

Meanwhile, prosecutors claimed, petrol bombs were thrown at police in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe’s major city, where 90 people have been arrested in recent days.

Barricades made of taxis or tyres have been erected on major highways in Martinique, and they are still in place in Guadeloupe, where a meeting hosted by Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday failed to calm the situation.

“Of sure, the mobilization will continue. “We didn’t anticipate much from Castex and the Macron government, so we’re not disappointed,” Hilaire Luce, a demonstrator near Le Gosier on Guadeloupe, said, accusing the government of “contempt.” “..

On Monday, Macron described the crisis as “explosive,” but warned that the government will “not give in to lies, misinformation, and the exploitation of this situation by some people.”

The upheaval comes at a crucial time in France’s administration of its overseas territories, as the Pacific region of New Caledonia prepares to vote on independence in a third and final referendum later this month.

Pro-independence groups have pledged to boycott the December 12 election.