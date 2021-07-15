COVID Lockdowns Have Been Reinstated in Australia and Japan, Among Other Places.

Several countries in the Asia-Pacific area have implemented lockdowns in response to rising COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant, a highly contagious form of COVID that is sweeping the globe.

Lockdown restrictions have been enacted in the previous week in an attempt to slow the spread of the more contagious strain in nations such as South Korea, Australia, and Thailand, where authorities have reported an increase in cases and fatalities from it.

Australia

According to Reuters, roughly half of Australia’s 25 million people are currently incarcerated.

Last month, the state of Further South Wales discovered the Delta variety, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced new restrictions in Sydney on Friday. On Thursday, the Australian state of Victoria was placed under lockdown.

After confirming at least 44 new cases, Berejiklian declared last Friday that this is now the “scariest moment” of the pandemic for Sydney. She also imposed tighter restrictions in the city.

According to Reuters, out of the more than 900 persons infected in New South Wales during the latest outbreak, 73 have been admitted to hospitals, with at least 19 in intensive care. So far, two deaths have been reported, but they are the country’s first this year.

South Korea (South Korea)

In South Korea, the number of cases is increasing, with 1,316 infections reported last week.

According to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), over 81 percent of locally transmitted illnesses originated in Seoul, South Korea’s capital, and its surrounding districts.

“We are extremely concerned that the virus will spread further,” said Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol at a COVID-19 intra-agency meeting, “as there are clear signs of increased outside activity among the people, as well as a rising number of cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant.”

Seoul is under level 4 lockdown, the most severe restrictions the capital has faced so far in the pandemic to stop it spreading. Persons are encouraged to spend as much time as possible at home, schools are encouraged to adapt to online learning, social gatherings are limited to two people after 6 p.m., and most public venues are restricted or closed.

Japan

Japan has imposed limits with the Olympics only a week away. This is a condensed version of the information.