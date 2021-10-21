Covid Lockdown Restrictions in Melbourne are Lifted After Months.

Melbourne, one of the world’s most closed cities, will reopen late Thursday, with locals hoping this is the final round of stay-at-home restrictions.

Since the start of the pandemic, five million residents in Australia’s second-largest metropolis have been subjected to 260 days of lockdowns.

However, restrictions that went into effect on August 5 will be lifted now that 70% of eligible persons in Melbourne and the neighboring Victoria state have been completely vaccinated.

“I hope everyone enjoys those first reunions with their families, the first footy, netball, cricket training with the kids, the first pot and parma (beer and chicken parmesan) at the pub,” state deputy premier James Merlino said, hailing the state’s “extraordinary efforts.”Half a dozen lockdowns have taken their toll on the once-buzzing city, which prided itself on a vibrant arts scene and cafe culture.

After violent anti-lockdown rallies and a limited outflow of inhabitants to Covid-free regional areas, it lost the title of Australia’s most liveable city in 2021.

Authorities announced a new boost in mental health funding and services on Thursday, in response to the strain on Melbourne residents.

Official government study demonstrates that during the epidemic, multiple studies indicated heightened levels of psychological distress.

Pellegrini’s Espresso Bar owner David Malaspina said the lingering Covid-safe requirements were “very tough,” but he was pleased to bring back customers.

“Our city is great because of the people that live here,” he told AFP. “We’d want to see our people return.”

While fully vaccinated Melbourne residents will have more freedoms starting at midnight, they will be unable to leave the city and retail shops will be forced to close until the double-dose rate reaches 80%, which is expected to happen within weeks.

Limits on the number of people who can enter cafes, bars, and restaurants will stay in effect, putting a strain on company owners who are already dealing with workforce shortages as a result of international border closures.

According to ABC News in Australia, Victoria will likewise remove quarantine rules for international visitors by the end of the month. On November 1, Sydney and the neighboring New South Wales state will likewise be free of the regulations.

While different policies make it difficult to compare lockdowns directly — Toronto restaurants were supposedly shuttered for more than 360 days, while Buenos Aires was under stringent limitations for much of 2020 — Melbourne has spent the most days under stay-at-home orders.

Prime Minister Scott praised the reopening as well as Australia's rising vaccination rates.